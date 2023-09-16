Rainbow Cotton getting HD remaster on consoles in 2024

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Everyone’s favorite Willow-loving and broomstick-riding witch, Cotton, returns in 3D! ININ and Success have teamed up once again to bring you a global HD remaster of Rainbow Cotton, and will be digitally available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and PC Steam in Spring 2024. Originally released for SEGA Dreamcast in 2000, Rainbow Cotton is the 5th installment in the Cotton franchise. As a follow-up to Panorama Cotton, Rainbow Cotton is the first true 3D shooter entry in this widely celebrated cute ‘em up franchise.

Dive right into this 3D rail shooter as the young witch Cotton, accompanied by her trusty fairy friend named Silk. Lured by the promise of delicious Willow, help Cotton confront the wicked demon Tweed and his legion of followers who have stolen the Legendary Willow from the enchanting land of York Country. Hop on your broomstick and go to town in this wacky adventure!

Rainbow Cotton features exciting gameplay reminiscent of its predecessor, the classic game Panorama Cotton. The game takes you on an arcade-inspired journey through a fantastic world full of surprises and challenges. Every stage in Rainbow Cotton is guarded by a massive boss that will put your skills to the ultimate test. Collect power-ups, build up your flashy projectiles, and hurl them at colorful enemies. Use powerful magic attacks to clear the screen with fireballs and lightning. Only the most courageous (and stubborn!) witches will prevail!

Features:

Dedicated Retro Mode: replicating the original experience as closely as possible.

Enhanced controls: Revamped snap-back and lock-on features for a more engaging experience.

Full localization, including the anime cutscenes!

Graphic enhancements: particle effects, ambient occlusion, and more!

So, mark your calendars: Rainbow Cotton is all set to cast its spell on consoles in the spring of 2024!