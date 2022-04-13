Racing puzzle sim Rolling Car coming to Switch

by SquallSnake on April 13, 2022
Rolling Car
Show us what you’ve got, driver! Conquer all challenging levels on the procedurally generated tracks.

Jump, avoid obstacles and gather collectibles. Rolling Car is coming to Nintendo Switch Saturday, April 16, 2022.

READY FOR A RIDE?
Don’t be fooled – Rolling Car is all about precision driving, good timing, and the hardest challenges! Overcome all hurdles, solve puzzles and rush to the finish line!

READY? GO!
Face off against your adversaries as one of three playable heroes with unique skills, in this bizarre adventure full of quirky characters! If you encounter problems along the way, upgrades can help.

BUT BE CAREFUL!
Rolling Car features 30 exciting levels of increasing difficulty that will put your skills to the test!

Dangerous saws, spikes, rockers or multi-level constructions requiring daring jumps – all in precisely designed riddle levels.

KEY FEATURES:

  • Precision driving with tight platforming
  • 30 challenges with many obstacles to overcome
  • Puzzles that require driving skills and quick decision-making
  • Lots of collectibles to discover
