R-Type Final 2 release date and trailer here

Experience white-knuckle shooter action in the latest gameplay trailer for R-Type Final 2! Customize your ship, upgrade your weapons, and unleash a devastating onslaught against hordes of enemies that evolve according to your performance!
Coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on April 30, 2021, R-Type Final 2 is the return of the legendary R-Type series, back and better than ever with beautifully rendered 3D graphics, exhilarating shoot-’em-up gameplay, and a multitude of stages, ships, and weapons that will allow you to conduct a symphony of destruction upon your foes.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Blood Bowl 3 – Super Bowl Commercial
Funnier, bloodier, and more spectacular than ever, Blood Bowl 3 will be a hit with fans of the universe and strategy games alike. At launch, the game will include 12 teams’ each with their own pitch and cheerleaders, Campaign and Multiplayer modes, [...]
KoF 2002 Unlimited Match now available on PS4
SNK announced that THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH (KOF 2002 UM) is now available to download on PlayStation 4. A physical edition will arrive this spring. As the fully tuned up 2009 sequel to the critically acclaimed KOF 2002, KOF 2002 UM will [...]
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of February 9, 2021
The following Xbox games are discounted through February 15, 2021. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 6180 the moon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale Ace Combat 7: Skies [...]
Comments