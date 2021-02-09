R-Type Final 2 release date and trailer here

by SquallSnake on February 9, 2021
PC
4
0
Contents

Experience white-knuckle shooter action in the latest gameplay trailer for R-Type Final 2! Customize your ship, upgrade your weapons, and unleash a devastating onslaught against hordes of enemies that evolve according to your performance!

Coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on April 30, 2021, R-Type Final 2 is the return of the legendary R-Type series, back and better than ever with beautifully rendered 3D graphics, exhilarating shoot-’em-up gameplay, and a multitude of stages, ships, and weapons that will allow you to conduct a symphony of destruction upon your foes.

