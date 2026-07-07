Quest Arrest is a new retro RPG

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
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Quest Arrest

Detective Allison Bennett on a quest for clean up her city, Strange Meadows, after the recent crime spree that has thrown the community into chaos.

Notorious gang leader Athena been terrorizing the residents and set her sights on taking over the city for herself. Will you play as a good cop or a bad cop, by arresting criminals or simply taking them out?

Your choices matter in this story-rich law enforcement RPG.

Features:
Be a cop and conduct arrests
Classic RPG gameplay
Thousands of lines of dialog
Multiple endings
Gameboy Color aesthetic

The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 10-Jul-2026 on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch
Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4

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