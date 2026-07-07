Rally Car Mechanic Simulator Rolls Onto PS5

Rally Car Mechanic Simulator arrives on PlayStation 5 on July 7, bringing its blend of rally car repair, garage management, and team building to a new audience. The game is also available on PC and XBOX Series X|S.

Two Polish studios, Play2Chill and Atomic Jelly, are behind the creation of Rally Car Mechanic Simulator. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for preparing and releasing the console versions.

The game first launched on PC in early 2025 under the name Rally Mechanic Simulator. It currently holds a 72 percent positive rating from players on Steam.

Fix rally cars and build a championship Team

Rally Car Mechanic Simulator is a relaxing and realistic title that puts players in the role of a rally mechanic. It is aimed mainly at fans of the Car Mechanic Simulator series, WRC rallying, and motorsport in general.

Gameplay centers on preparing cars for rallies and repairing damage sustained on special stages. Players also manage a garage and a rally crew, assemble their team, and negotiate with sponsors. The journey starts in a small garage that can be expanded as players progress. The goal is to reach the top of the rally world.

The game stands out with its realistic rally car models and a wide range of possible interactions. Players can install, remove, repair, and modify parts specific to rally cars, including turbos, competition transmissions, and coilover suspensions. Work can also be done on more standard components such as suspension, turbochargers, electronics, tires, and gearboxes.

Rally Car Mechanic Simulator also features a detailed damage and cleaning system for rally cars. Vehicle models can be customized, tuned, and tested on the track.

Rally Car Mechanic Simulator – Key Features:

Become a rally mechanic

Prepare and repair racing cars

Enjoy realistic car models

Test rally cars on the track

Manage your garage and rally team

Rally Car Mechanic Simulator launches on PlayStation 5 on July 7, 2026.