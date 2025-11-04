Puzzle platformer Square Brothers set to heist

Ratalaika Games & 9Ratones announced that Square Brothers will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam.
Two sly siblings, one crazy platforming heist- ready to steal everything that shines?
Team up with two green-skinned burglar brothers on a quest for glittering gold. Switch between the tall, lanky thief to reach elevated platforms, and his short, stocky accomplice to slip under narrow gaps. Only by using their unique shapes together can you collect every shiny treasure, snag the key, and escape to the exit.
Are you cunning enough to clear 40 brain-teasing levels of puzzle-platformer mayhem?
Features:
Clever 2D puzzle-platforming
Colorful pixel art style
Tag-team between two distinct thieves
40 challenging stages
16:9 and 4:3 aspect ratio modes
CRT Shader option
The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 07-Nov-2025 on the following platforms:
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Steam
