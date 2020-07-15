Puzzle game Swim Out coming to Xbox One

About Swim Out:
Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.
You can check out our review of the PC version from a few years ago HERE.
The game will be released on July 31, 2020 for $5.99.
squallsnake
