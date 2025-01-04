Puzzle game Rivenaar’s Grove set to grow on consoles soon

Rivenaar’s Grove is a top-down fantasy adventure spin on sliding puzzles. The quick little apprentice can only move in straight lines from one border of the field to another. It’s up to you to figure out how to use these nimble movements to gather crops as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Once each field is cleared, you’ll be able to move to the next, with 50 levels in all! As you progress, new traps, obstacles and portals will be introduced, making it even trickier to harvest. To further prove your worth, you can tackle challenge modes with limited moves and time limits. Can the student truly become the master?

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: January 8, 2025

Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Take the role of a magician’s apprentice!

Move in straight lines to harvest crops from fields.

Overcome obstacles, avoid hazards, use portals and more!

Respawn and retry levels as many times as it takes.

Put your skills to the test in special challenge modes!