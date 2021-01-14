Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 gets free update that adds BGM and characters

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

SEGA announced that Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is receiving the first of its free, post-launch content updates today on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch!

To further light up the colorful puzzle play, players can look forward to a host of new characters, a fresh new game mode, four new BGM (Background Music) tracks, and 20 new player avatars, all detailed below! All this new content will be available to players immediately after they download and install the new update.

Four new playable characters to join you on your journey: legendary speedster Sonic the Hedgehog, Lidelle, Ms. Accord and The Ocean Prince, each with their own skills you can utilize in Skill Battle mode

New online game mode Boss Raid has you working together with your friends to take down a common foe in co-operative fun

Four new BGM (Background Music) tracks including the Sonic the Hedgehog theme song for ultimate immersion as you play

20 new Avatars featuring even more of your favorite Puyo Puyo characters you can use to customize your player profile

Sonic the Hedgehog Dashes onto Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 in an Expanded Roster

An already-robust cast grows even larger starting today with four new playable characters joining the game. First up is a special guest from SEGA’s flagship series who needs no introduction, Sonic the Hedgehog! The speedy blue hedgehog lives life by his own rules. He hates dishonesty and injustice, and he’s not afraid to fight for what’s right.

Ms. Accord is a teacher of the Primp Magic School. Though gentle and kind, she’s known to prepare rather peculiar lesson plans. While she only played a minor role in the original Puyo Puyo Tetris, this update marks the first time Ms. Accord will appear as a playable character in a localized release since Puyo Pop Fever.

Next up is Lidelle, a student of Primp Magic School. Known to be mild-mannered and soft-spoken, she is also very shy and hides her horns by wrapping them with her hair. While sharing no blood relation, she considers Dark Prince and Draco her big brother and sister.

Finally, The Ocean Prince is, what else, the prince of the sea, a royal who can be pretty selfish without realizing it. He sometimes takes a human form when he uses a particular spell. Like Ms. Accord and Lidelle, this will mark his first playable appearance since Puyo Pop Fever after making a cameo in Puyo Puyo Tetris.

Team Up for Boss Raid

The new online Boss Raid mode allows you to call upon three of your friends to aid you in your quest to take down a fierce CPU-controlled boss. In addition, for those playing on the Nintendo Switch, you can also cozy up for some couch co-op using the Switch’s local wireless multiplayer.

Following the rules of Skill Battle mode, players will create their team from the now-expanded roster of characters and choosing a party with complementary skills is key to a winning strategy. As you play, you’ll pop Puyos and clear Tetriminos, shaking Garbage Puyos loose and causing the boss to lose HP. If their HP hits 0, you win!

Play according to your own skill level by adjusting the difficulty level: as you increase the difficulty, you’ll add on the number of bosses you’ll have to fight in a row; higher difficulties will have different level requirements, so make sure your team has the strength to survive this challenging gauntlet

Chance Time can occur when players face random conditions during raids (e.g., inflict X damage at once, survive for X seconds), which upon being fulfilled, inflicts major damage on the boss

Bosses have unique skills to keep players on their toes, like Paralyze which stops the player from being able to rotate their pieces for a short time, adding an exciting twist to each battle

to keep players on their toes, like Paralyze which stops the player from being able to rotate their pieces for a short time, adding an exciting twist to each battle Item Cards and experience points can be earned from Boss Raids, with better rewards for higher difficulties. Players can use these Item Cards to equip their team of three in the Skill Battle Mode

Players can now access a free demo on Nintendo Switch to experience Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, but hurry as it’s only available for a limited amount of time.