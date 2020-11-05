Pure Pool coming to Switch soon

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Ripstone Games today announced that its acclaimed cue sports simulation Pure Pool is available to pre-order on the eShop for Nintendo Switch, ahead of its release on November 17th. Pre-orders of Pure Pool include a 20% discount for the game, available between now and launch. When Pure Pool launches on Nintendo Switch later this month, the game will retail for £12.49/$14.99/€14.99.



On Nintendo Switch Pure Pool offers up the definitive cue sports experience, rolling the base game and all snooker DLC into one cue-tastic package. Ripstone have also prepared a new gameplay video of Pure Pool running on Nintendo Switch at 1080p and 60 frames per second to provide an exclusive look at what to expect when the game launches on November 17th.



“We’ve had an amazing reaction to our initial announcement of Pure Pool coming to Nintendo Switch,” said Hollie Pattison of Ripstone Games. “The game runs like a dream on Switch and really delivers the ultimate billiards experience on the platform. We’ve prepared a new video that shows off the game in all its glory and we hope everyone is excited to grab their Switch and play some frames on November 17th!”

The Nintendo Switch edition of Pure Pool offers players a no-compromise experience, taking full advantage of the platform in every way possible. Pure Pool is a technical marvel, running at 1080p docked and 720p handheld with all of the game’s high end visual features, all at a solid 60 frames per second. Offering the full range of control options supported by the Nintendo Switch, Pure Pool’s myriad of playstyles ensures that whatever the setup, players will be cueing up and potting balls in no time.



Featuring a single-player campaign, skill-based challenges, unlockable customisation options and multiple modes of pool and snooker including Killer and American 8 Ball, Pure Pool has players covered with more modes and options than you can shake a cue at. The Campaign Mode tracks progress from Amateur right through to Master difficulty, with players facing off against a series of opponents from pro players, to pool club sharks looking for an easy hustle. Players that make it to the top will either reign supreme or go down in a baize of glory!

Pure Pool also offers a huge range of additional modes, playstyles and challenges. With exhilarating fast-paced modes such as Speed Pot, Checkpoint and Royal Rumble, alongside the skill based challenges of Snooker Colours, Perfect Potter and Breakpoint, Pure Pool offers something for everyone. With global online leaderboards thrown into the mix, the competition to pocket the top spot has never been fiercer.



Pure Pool on Switch features a host of local and online multiplayer modes, including Cross-Play support with Steam and the option to play online against stored DNA player profiles. Global leaderboards and rankings allow players to track their performance across the Pure Pool player base whilst challenging members of the global community in Free-play, Two-player, Leagues, 8-ball, 9-ball, Blackball, Killer and Accumulator modes. All snooker content from the original Pure Pool DLC is included too, complete with online and local support for anyone that prefers the stricter rules of the gentleman’s game.