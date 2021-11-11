Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital Available Now on Nintendo Switch

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Become the very best veterinarian ever! These adorable pets aren’t feeling well, so let’s give them the care they need. Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital is a simulation game in which you can have a dream job taking care of cute, fluffy friends.

A variety of breeds of puppies and kittens will need your expertise at the clinic. In Checkup Mode carefully check for illnesses or injuries by performing various diagnostic tests: taking X-rays, checking temperatures, and monitoring vital signs. Once you diagnose their ailments, administer the treatments as part of your dream job. On your days off, wind down by relaxing at the café. Go shopping and enjoy 184 different outfits, and visit the hair salon to choose from 40 different hairstyles. Enjoy your free time hanging out in the city going to the movies, the amusement park, the beach, and much more!

Features of Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital include: