Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital Available Now on Nintendo Switch

Become the very best veterinarian ever! These adorable pets aren’t feeling well, so let’s give them the care they need. Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital is a simulation game in which you can have a dream job taking care of cute, fluffy friends.
A variety of breeds of puppies and kittens will need your expertise at the clinic. In Checkup Mode carefully check for illnesses or injuries by performing various diagnostic tests: taking X-rays, checking temperatures, and monitoring vital signs. Once you diagnose their ailments, administer the treatments as part of your dream job. On your days off, wind down by relaxing at the café. Go shopping and enjoy 184 different outfits, and visit the hair salon to choose from 40 different hairstyles. Enjoy your free time hanging out in the city going to the movies, the amusement park, the beach, and much more!
Features of Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital include:
- Mini-games help treat injuries: Play 20 different mini-games to find out what’s wrong and get your playful patients back on their four feet.
- Help your furry friends feel better: Check-up Mode helps you check for illnesses or injuries of each new patient. Take an X-ray to diagnose the problem, identify the ailment and prescribe a treatment plan!
- Care for 18 lovable breeds of puppies and kittens!
- On your day off, Explore Even More: Enjoy a visit to the café, the beach, the amusement park, and more. Will a coworker accompany you?
- Update your look: Choose from 40 different hairstyles! Get dressed and hit the town’s hot spots in style. Shop for new outfits with 184 items in all!