Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire release date, price, and trailer here

by SquallSnake on June 15, 2021
Playstation 4
In case you missed the recent Summer Showcase, EastAsiaSoft will launch the anime style card game Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5 on June 17th for US$5.99/€5.99.This will be the fourth release with Japanese developer ZOO Corporation.

About Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire

The classic card game of solitaire, one that countless players know and have used to tease their brains and pass the time, gets an alluring twist as 10 Pretty Girls accompany and challenge you. Succeed in clearing rounds and you’ll be rewarded with new outfits for your lovely companions. Once they’re unlocked, you can also view them in the Dressing Room mode.

Using “Klondike” solitaire rules, this is a game of strategy and careful observation. Move cards between columns on the play field, alternating colors and ordering by number. Once they’re arranged, cards can be stacked by suite, gradually clearing the field to win the game! This is a timeless classic that’s never quite the same twice, giving you plenty of reason to come back for more quality time with the Pretty Girls!

