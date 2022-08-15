Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire coming to PS4/5 and Switch

by SquallSnake on August 15, 2022
Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire
A new style of card game joins the popular Pretty Girls lineup, this time using the calculation or “Four Kings” rule set! In this variant of classic solitaire, you’ll need to place all cards on the table in a specified order. As you draw from the shuffled deck, you can hold cards in the field below, but once placed, only the top cards can be moved. Think strategically to get every card to the top, and you’ll win!

As you play Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire, you’ll meet 8 gorgeous female challengers, each with multiple outfits and fully voiced in Japanese. As you clear their stages, new outfits will be unlocked for casual viewing in the Dressing Room, plus there’s a new diorama feature to explore that lets you create scenes with the characters and clothing you’ve unlocked! Various difficulty settings and Help functions make the experience accessible to players of every skill level.

-Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch
-Release date: August 18, 2022
-Price: US$5.99 / €5.99

Features:
-Play classic solitaire card games with calculation or “Four Kings” rules!
-Meet 8 female challengers fully voiced in Japanese.
-Clear stages to unlock new characters and outfits!
-Think strategically to stack all the cards in the specified order.
-Explore a new diorama mode and create your own unique scenes!

