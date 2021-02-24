Precision platformer Sir Lovelot coming to consoles and PC next week

by SquallSnake on February 24, 2021
Sir Lovelot is on a quest to find the love of his life.

Join him in a wacky precision platformer, where impressing cheeky damsels is harder than a heart of stone!

Your goal is to collect a selection of gifts to offer the next awaiting missus while avoiding treacherous hazards and fighting off weird creatures, all in the best possible time!

Besides true sound and real-time moving graphics, this die a million times, single-player, platforming adventure, boast features that include:
– Hundreds of screens with devious challenges, in over 40 handcrafted levels
– A whole arsenal of unsuspecting nasties roaming the land, plus a fire-breathing boss to round things off
– Dozens of time-slicing hidden short-cuts, secret rewards and golden eggs -> damsels really love those!
– A beautiful soundtrack by Alexander Falinski, known for his talent on Cut the Rope, LightSlinger Heroes, Tap the Frog…
– 14 languages: English, French, Dutch, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Korean, Japanese, Chinese – Traditional, Luxembourgish
– 4-6 hours of playtime on average for the first run. About twice as much for the 105% completionists out there

