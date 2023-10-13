Precision platformer Ball laB II coming soon

Ball Lab II

Stripping away modern complexities to return to a simpler, more challenging style of gaming, Ball laB II is a straightforward precision platformer presented in minimalistic pixel art graphics with a soothing color palette. Each puzzling stage fills a single screen, with the objective being to get from one end of the level to another without falling victim to spikes, pitfalls or other hazards.

You play as the ball. You can roll along flat surfaces, bounce to ledges, hop onto platforms, double-jump or ride elevators to reach your goal. If you hit a hazard, you’ll instantly respawn at the beginning of the stage, adding to your death counter with each attempt. How many tries will it take for you to clear all 50 challenges?

  • Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: October 18, 2023
  • Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

