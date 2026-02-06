Poker Night at the Inventory making a return and links with Team Fortress 2

Fifteen years ago, Telltale Games released Poker Night at the Inventory, a Texas Hold’em tournament where the player faces off against opponents from four beloved franchises. Unavailable for purchase since 2019, the game will soon make a comeback thanks to Skunkape Games, a small crew of former Telltale employees who worked on the original.



Skunkape’s remastered version of Poker Night at the Inventory will be out March 5 on Steam and, for the first time, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

Modeled after Telltale’s very first release, 2005’s Telltale Texas Hold’em, Poker Night at the Inventory was an experimental game created in three months by people who went on to lead the mega-hits The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series and The Wolf Among Us.



The game pits Max (the irreverent rabbity-thing from Sam & Max), Strong Bad (of Homestar Runner fame), Tycho (from the long-running Penny Arcade webcomic), and Team Fortress 2 mercenary The Heavy in a fast-paced poker tournament punched up with jokey trash-talk.

Skunkape Games’ remaster includes overhauled graphics and lighting, gameplay fixes to improve the poker simulation, and new unlockables and quality-of-life features. The game was updated using the same engine and process as the team’s recent remasters of Telltale’s Sam & Max trilogy.



TEAM FORTRESS ITEMS ARE BACK

When their cash runs low, each character has a unique item to offer up as collateral. As in the original game, Steam players who win these items at the poker table can play with them in Valve’s Team Fortress 2.