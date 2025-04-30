Please, Touch The Artwork 2 coming to Switch in May

News Switch
0 42 Views
Please, Touch The Artwork 2

Please, Touch The Artwork 2 will launch on Nintendo Switch on 23 May 2025, and will cost $4.99 (regional pricing may vary).

Fans of hidden-object puzzles, quirky storytelling, and the surreal charm of Belgian artist James Ensor can soon enjoy the award-winning short game on Nintendo’s beloved hybrid console. Whether docked for a big-screen couch play escape or played handheld for a quiet moment on the go, the Switch edition offers a way to relax with art, humor, and heart.

You are a dandy, suit-wearing, art-loving skeleton, recently risen from the grave, with the ability to travel into and through paintings. Using this ability, you help repair rips in the paintings and find missing items for the people living inside of them.

A slow-paced, relaxing experience filled with humor, surprising characters and beautiful hand-painted art, carefully crafted from works by James Ensor, a Belgian Modern Art pioneer.

Key features
-Short hidden-object artventure
-5 unique worlds
-Hints when stuck
-Casual point & click gameplay
-Zoom in for extra details
-Real hand-painted art from the works of James Ensor
-Atmospheric relaxing sound
-Slow-paced & relaxing
-Funny and playful, great for ages 12+

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

PS+ May 2025

These are the free Playstation games for May 2025

Apr 30, 2025 57 Views
Nico Saves The State

Platformer Nico Saves The State coming in May

Apr 29, 2025 97 Views
I AM Your President

I Am Your President lands on PS5

Apr 29, 2025 92 Views
Bartender Hustle

Bartender Hustle now available on PS5 with Xbox soon

Apr 25, 2025 234 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums