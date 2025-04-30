Please, Touch The Artwork 2 coming to Switch in May

Please, Touch The Artwork 2 will launch on Nintendo Switch on 23 May 2025, and will cost $4.99 (regional pricing may vary).

Fans of hidden-object puzzles, quirky storytelling, and the surreal charm of Belgian artist James Ensor can soon enjoy the award-winning short game on Nintendo’s beloved hybrid console. Whether docked for a big-screen couch play escape or played handheld for a quiet moment on the go, the Switch edition offers a way to relax with art, humor, and heart.

You are a dandy, suit-wearing, art-loving skeleton, recently risen from the grave, with the ability to travel into and through paintings. Using this ability, you help repair rips in the paintings and find missing items for the people living inside of them.

A slow-paced, relaxing experience filled with humor, surprising characters and beautiful hand-painted art, carefully crafted from works by James Ensor, a Belgian Modern Art pioneer.

Key features

-Short hidden-object artventure

-5 unique worlds

-Hints when stuck

-Casual point & click gameplay

-Zoom in for extra details

-Real hand-painted art from the works of James Ensor

-Atmospheric relaxing sound

-Slow-paced & relaxing

-Funny and playful, great for ages 12+