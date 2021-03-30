Platformer Stitchy in Tooki Trouble coming to Switch mid April – trailer here

by SquallSnake on March 30, 2021
Switch
11
0
previous article
Xbox games on sale for the week of March 30, 2021
next article
These are the free Xbox games for April 2021
Contents

Stitchy in Tooki Trouble is releasing on the Nintendo Switch on April 15!

Run, jump, slide, slam and glide to find your stolen corn in this side scrolling platformer adventure!  Stitchy in Tooki Trouble is the ideal adventure game for single player gaming on the go, suitable for kids and adults alike!

Stitchy features: 

·  Colorful single player platforming fun

·  Play on the go – jump in and out with ease

·  Delightful all-ages arcade-style fairytale world

·  Three worlds, each with nine levels, a boss battle, and a secret level!

·  Inspired by classics like Donkey Kong and Crash Bandicoot – and we hope it shows!


What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Platformer, Switch
NewsPlatformerSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Doodle Devil: 3volution (Xbox One) Review
2.0
9
 
NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol.1 (Switch) Review
9.5
 
Dungeons & Bombs (Xbox One) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
ANDRO DUNOS II getting physical release on Dreamcast, 3DS and more
 
WWI ISONZO coming to consoles and PC later this year – trailer here
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Torchlight III
 
Platformer Ayo the Clown coming to Switch and PC this Spring – trailer here
 
Say No! More gets April release date – trailer here
View All
Latest News
      
 

Eradicate a mutant menace as SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition comes to consoles on April 2nd

by SquallSnake on March 30, 2021
Red Art Games, in partnership with developer Andrade Games, announced that SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition, will launch digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, the Microsoft Store and Nintendo Switch and later on other consoles on April 2nd [...]
3
 

These are the free Xbox games for April 2021

by SquallSnake on March 30, 2021
Microsoft announced the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate members in April 2021. Vikings: Wolves of Midgard ($39.99): Available April 1 to 30 Truck Racing Championship($59.99): Available April 16 to May 15 Dark Void ($14.99): [...]
14
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums