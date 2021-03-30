Platformer Stitchy in Tooki Trouble coming to Switch mid April – trailer here

Stitchy in Tooki Trouble is releasing on the Nintendo Switch on April 15!
Run, jump, slide, slam and glide to find your stolen corn in this side scrolling platformer adventure! Stitchy in Tooki Trouble is the ideal adventure game for single player gaming on the go, suitable for kids and adults alike!
Stitchy features:
· Colorful single player platforming fun
· Play on the go – jump in and out with ease
· Delightful all-ages arcade-style fairytale world
· Three worlds, each with nine levels, a boss battle, and a secret level!
· Inspired by classics like Donkey Kong and Crash Bandicoot – and we hope it shows!
