Platformer, Puzzler, and Delivery Sim Why Pizza? getting console release soon

Why Pizza? will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on June 22, 2022 for $4.99 from Sometimes You.

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions will get a -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.

Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for owners of Xbox One version.

PlayStation 5 version got -50% discount for owners of PlayStation 4 version.

You are one of the delivery guys working at the pizzeria and you need to hurry because pizza might get cold. “Why pizza?” is a platformer, physics puzzle, and delivery job simulator at the same time. You have to deliver pizza, get your payment and survive this day. If you don’t have enough money, you’ll lose your house, food, and life, so be careful and work hard! Cheesy wonky characters, funny levels and hot pizza are included.