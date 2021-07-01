Platformer Ayo the Clown gets July release date on Switch and PC

by SquallSnake on July 1, 2021
by SquallSnake on July 1, 2021
PC
13
0
Ayo the Clown
Contents

Indie game studio Cloud M1 announced its 2.5D clown-themed platformer Ayo the Clown now has a July 28th release date; launching on Nintendo Switch and Steam for PC. In preparation for this Clown’s arrival, Cloud M1 have released the ‘World of Ayo’ video showing off some of the wacky sights and crazy conundrums Ayo will experience as he embarks on his fun-filled adventure to get his precious dog back.

“Ayo won’t stop at anything in order to rescue his beloved pooch and as a result is a very well traveled clown. The World of Ayo is a weird but wonderful place filled with more things to see and do than you can shake a balloon stick at!,” said Xiu Liang, Cloud M1 Game Director. “Ayo the Clown is finally arriving on July 28th and we can’t wait for players to join the fun.”

On this incredible adventure you play as Ayo, your not-so-average clown, in search of his best friend and beloved dog, Bo, who has mysteriously disappeared. This journey will take Ayo across eight regions from the lush Hills, to the wacky Water World and all the way to sickeningly sweet Candy Land in search of clues to Bo’s whereabouts. This world is full of friendly people and interesting creatures that are willing to lend a helping hand but beware of the fiendish foes who are out to cause you harm. Pick up a water balloon, balloon sword, toy hammer, dinosaur, helicopter, tank, everything a healthy clown needs to survive in the great outdoors. Since Ayo is not the kind of clown to make the same joke over and over again, you’ll travel across many uniquely themed platforms and come into contact with larger than life bosses and hordes of enemies that will prove that this clown is much tougher than he seems.

News, PC, Switch
NewsPCSwitch
, ,
