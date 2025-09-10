Planet of Lana II coming early 2026 – trailer here

Wishfully Studios and Thunderful are pleased to announce that their recently revealed cinematic puzzle adventure, Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf, is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. The game will release simultaneously on Switch 2 alongside previously announced platforms, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in early 2026.

In Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf, players will embark on an unforgettable journey with Lana and her loyal companion Mui, stepping into a new adventure where an ancient mystery emerges from Novo’s hidden depths. As they scour these depths, a new threat will put their unbreakable bond to the ultimate test, guiding Lana to confront her destiny amidst encroaching shadows. Perfect for new players and returning fans, the game features an original story with touching themes of friendship, tougher challenges and evolved gameplay.

Game directors Adam Stjärnljus and Klas Martin Eriksson, along with composer Takeshi Furukawa, will be heading to Japan this month to show off Planet of Lana II at the Tokyo Game Show, taking place between 25th – 28th September. Tokyo Game Show will be the first time the general public will have the opportunity to go hands-on with the game, taking in four brand new biomes while exploring a wealth of new features and mechanics!

Key gameplay features that await players in Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf include:

-Unique, Evolved Companion Gameplay: Experience Lana and Mui’s profound, evolving bond. Guide Mui with enhanced precision for deep exploration and collaborative puzzle-solving.

-Solve Diverse & Clever Puzzles: Tackle a wider array of physics-based puzzles, including hypnotizing spectacular creatures and controlling new hybrid robots for unique solutions.

-Master Stealth & Wit: Carefully navigate dangerous situations using refined stealth mechanics and tactical wit to outsmart foes.

-Survive Challenging Action Sequences: Use your reflexes and master Lana’s new agility with wall jumps, run-slides, and faster movement to survive thrilling, dynamic action sequences.

-Discover an Epic & Deeper Story: Immerse in a longer, more profound sci-fi saga. Confront Lana’s own demons and unveil the planet’s darkest secrets across stunning, diverse worlds, including new underwater chapters.

Return of an Acclaimed Composer: Experience Takeshi Furukawa’s critically acclaimed score, from the original Planet of Lana. His mesmerizing compositions seamlessly elevate every emotional beat and cinematic moment.