Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf gets March 2026 release date

Wishfully Studios and Thunderful are pleased to announce that their anticipated cinematic puzzle adventure, Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf, will release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5 PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on March 5th 2026. Players will get the chance to check out the sequel to the award-winning, critically-acclaimed Planet of Lana with the first-ever public demo dropping on February 11th on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. A Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch demo will be released at a to be announced later date.

The new release date trailer offers a look at diverse biomes that range from breathtaking natural landscapes, to lush ocean depths, ancient forests, robot graveyards and dystopian urban areas, all scored with the captivating music of BAFTA-nominated composer Takeshi Furukawa. See Lana and her companion Mui work in tandem, using their unique abilities – including Mui’s creature controlling powers – to solve puzzles, sneak past deadly robots and explore the game’s diverse environments.

As greed and power divide the tribes of their home planet, Lana and her little companion, Mui, must stand together against the forces reshaping their world – struggling not just for survival, but for the soul of their home. Perfect for new players and returning fans, Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf features unique companion gameplay, clever puzzling, challenging action sequences and stealth, all set in a stunning and captivating world.

This anticipated sequel almost doubles the size of the first game, taking us to never before seen areas of the planet Novo on a journey that will see you conquer snowy mountains, dive into dangerous waters, encounter majestic creatures and meet friendly forest communities and more. Planet of Lana II builds on the original title in every way, offering deeper exploration, a wider array of collaborative physics-based puzzles, spectacular new creatures, thrilling action sequences, new factions and a more expansive story that remains rooted in Lana and Mui’s evolving bond.

“We are excited to reveal that Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch on March 5th,” said Game Director Adam Stjärnljus. “We learnt so much from the development of the first Planet of Lana and used that to improve on every aspect of the game in Planet of Lana II. The first game was received amazingly well by players and critics, so we can’t wait to see how people react to the improved sequel when they play the demo on February 11th and the full game on March 5th.”

Key gameplay features that await players in Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf include:

-A Cinematic Puzzle-Platformer Adventure: A story-driven experience blending exploration, gentle puzzles and cinematic atmosphere.

-A Companion-Driven Journey: A heartfelt adventure built around the bond between Lana and her loyal companion, Mui.

-A Hand-Painted World in Transition: Explore a beautifully crafted planet where nature and technology collide, and different tribes respond to progress in their own ways.

-Fluid Exploration & Movement: Guide an older, more agile Lana with wall jumps, smooth traversal, and dynamic movement across diverse environments.

-Thoughtful & Varied Puzzles: Puzzles are woven naturally into the world, focusing on observation, timing, and cooperation rather than complex logic.

-Storytelling Without Words: No spoken dialogue, meaning emerges through visuals, music, and your interactions with the world.

-An Emotional, Carefully Paced Sci-Fi Tale: Uncover new truths about the planet and Mui’s past in a 6-8 hour cinematic journey, accompanied by a moving orchestral score.