Planet Hop is a new retro Gameboy game getting a physical release

by SquallSnake on July 2, 2021
Planet Hop
Indie developer Alex Watkinson is kickstarting an original Gameboy game called Planet Hop. Playing as a bunny, the player needs to carefully time bounces to defeat enemies, collect items, and reach the end of the stage.

There are many kickstarter goals but there will be over 70 stages and numerous bosses. The physical cart will also work on original Gameboy hardware, including GBC and GBA.

Check the official Kickstarter page to learn more, see the trailer, and check out that sweet cart art.

