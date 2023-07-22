PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe launching on consoles and PC soon

PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe is the latest installment from the award-winning PixelJunk series created by Q-Games. Battle through the city streets to take out the trash in this beat ‘em up that’s also a clean ‘em up with up to 4 player online multiplayer and local co-op. It will be released July 27th on PS5, PS4, PC, and Switch.
With over 25 stages, 100+ items to unlock and multiple fighting styles, PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe is the ultimate party-game-brawler hybrid.
