PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe launching on consoles and PC soon

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe is the latest installment from the award-winning PixelJunk series created by Q-Games. Battle through the city streets to take out the trash in this beat ‘em up that’s also a clean ‘em up with up to 4 player online multiplayer and local co-op. It will be released July 27th on PS5, PS4, PC, and Switch.

With over 25 stages, 100+ items to unlock and multiple fighting styles, PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe is the ultimate party-game-brawler hybrid.