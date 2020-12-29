PixelHeart releases trailers for Golden Force and Okinawa Rush

by SquallSnake on December 29, 2020
Playstation 4
13
0
In collaboration with our development studio, Storybird Games, PixelHeart announced the release of a new license: Golden Force.

It’s an explosive action/adventure platformer in which you can embody mercenaries fighting to eradicate the forces of evil for money.
With the help of the 4 available anti-heroes, you will have to travel through all the worlds of the game to defeat the King of Demons.
You will face all kinds of evil monsters and traps but you can also equip yourself with items that will make your task a little easier, it’s still the King of Demons.
And if you really can’t do it on your own, you can always ask a buddy to help you since the game has a 2-player cooperation mode.

Golden Force will be released in the last quarter of 2020 on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

PixelHeart also announced Okinawa Rush.

Choose to embody one of the martial arts masters to face and destroy the Black Mantis clan.
Alone or with a friend, you will have to eliminate all the hordes of ninjas, warriors or demons preventing you from reaching the final confrontation.

This exciting quest with multiple possibilities (several endings per avatar) offers a dynamic gameplay with fluid and fast fights. Add to this scrolls of combos and an intuitive parry system!
You’ll also find RPG attributes with a leveling principle on the characteristics of your characters and objects that also allow you to improve them.

Okinawa Rush will be released during the first quarter of 2021 on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

