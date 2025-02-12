Pixel platformer Rabbit Raid coming to consoles soon

Rabbit Raid will be released on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on February 26, 2025 for $9.99.

Collect berries, find secrets with bonuses, throw objects at enemies or jump on them to win. Find secret stars and change costumes. Defeat the bosses and get to the last one to save the little rabbits from captivity. Explore green fields, caves, rivers, snowy mountains, icy lakes, deserts and ruins.

Features: