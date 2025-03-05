Pixel-art action platformer Shadow of the Orient set to release in March 2025

Spanish publisher Dolores Entertainment and Canadian developer Spacelab Games announced the release of 2D pixel-art action platformer Shadow of the Orient this March 27 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4|5 and Xbox One | Series X/S at the price of $9.99, with a 20% launch discount during the first two weeks. In the role of young warrior Xiaolang, you must venture across the orient fighting hordes of Samurai warriors and mythical creatures in an attempt to rescue the kidnapped children of the orient and face off against the dark lord.

Shadow of the Orient offers tons of fun combat action, challenging environments, epic boss fights, beautiful pixel art and a catchy musical score.

Key Features

-Beautiful Pixel Art Style;

-15 handcrafted adventure levels;

-5 time-based levels (Challenge mode);

-3 “End of Act” bosses;

-Challenging gameplay with dynamic enemy AI;

-Melee and Ranged combat system with their specific weapons;

-Game Shop items for hero upgrades;

-Game Achievements;

-Original soundtrack by Genatari.

After 200 years, the dark shadow has returned, wreaking havoc across the orient. Only Xiaolang, a brave warrior who possesses the elemental power of fire, has the strength to take on the shadow clan, rescue the children of the orient and restore peace to the people of the east. But, the dark shadow is stronger than ever and Xiaolang has not had to fight for two centuries. Is he up to the task? Are you? Embark upon a perilous quest full of dangerous enemies, deadly traps and hidden secrets to hunt down the shadow and restore peace to the people of the orient in Shadow of the Orient.