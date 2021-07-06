Pile Up! Box by Box coming to consoles

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Long have you waited, but now the time has come! No longer is this family-friendly cooperative 3D platformer limited to the confines of the PC-gamer. Now you can experience the full power of this fully boxed cardboard platformer on your couch or on the go!

Now, it is up to you! Become a Boxling to experience family-friendly co-op adventures and unfold mysteries while solving puzzles and quests as a team in your unique way! Explore a colorful world made entirely of cardboard together, as you visit the friendly citizens of sun-baked islands, amber forests, and vibrant caves!

Pile Up! Box by Box! is coming to Microsoft Xbox, Sony Playstation and Nintendo Switch on August 17th, 2021!

About Pile Up!:



Coordinate with your friends or rely on your own creativity to navigate cardboard worlds full of uniquely joyful levels. Unfold mysteries, solve puzzles and quests as a team and visit the friendly citizens of sunbaked islands, amber forests, and magical caves. Or maybe just kick back and challenge your friends in action-packed rounds of Boxball, Pile of Dunk, or Tic Pile Toe? The development of Pile Up! Box by Box was supported by CNC and New Aquitaine.

Features:

