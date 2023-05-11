PC Engine classic Cyber Citizen Shockman getting modern console release with English translation!

by SquallSnake on May 11, 2023
Cyber Citizen Shockman
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden  are excited to announce the forthcoming release of Cyber Citizen Shockman, an iconic title previously released on PC Engine in Japan but never before released in the West. Due for release and launching on  PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One,  Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch on May 19  2023, this retro arcade action platformer starring two characters (boy and girl), with a number of improvements, captures the excitement and appeal that made it a genre favorite.

‘Cyber Citizen Shockman marks the beginning of the release of the entire Shockman’s titles that will be  presented  to retro game fans over the year for the first time which will be available for home consoles (except Shockman 2), which is the only one that was ever officially released’.

Cyber Citizen Shockman is the story of two Japanese school kids named Tasuke and Kyapiko, who are in fact androids built by a mad scientist known only as Doc, who built Tasuke and Kyapiko with the ability to morph into armoured superheroes known as Shockman. Their plight is to battle the evil forces of Dark Skull.  Doc’s first attempt at a cybernetic organism who went rogue and established a gang of goons called the Skull Force. The Skull Force is trying to take over the city and have captured civilians in various locations. As Shockman, you must take back the city, one building at a time, rescue the hostages, and defeat Dark Skull and his gang.

The premise of  what Cyber Citizen Shockman offers is a fairly straightforward, hack and slash experience as you fight through 18 stages, collecting rewards – healing, gold, etc. before you face the obligatory boss in the guise of a mecca or three headed dragon. As you progress, more powerful rewards and upgrades will be presented to you and a challenging experience with fluid movement and precise actions is well presented!

  • Action platformer starring 2 characters (boy and girl), 18 exciting platforming stages with multiple routes to explore
  • A plethora of upgrades to unlock
  • Added image gallery from hand-made scans
  • Rewind/FF functions
  • Brand new english translation, plus old JP Original
  • Complete EN and JP user interface!
  • Save states
  • CRT Filter
  • Suu Urabe, famous mangaka, created the character design and the main illustrations of the game

Cyber Citizen Shockman

Price USD/Euros 5.99 (in both currencies)

Release date May 19th 2023

Platform/s  Xbox, PlayStation 4/5 & Nintendo Switch

