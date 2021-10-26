Panorama Cotton releases digitally October 29, 2021 – special limited physical version details here

The big 30th birthday celebration of the Cotton franchise continues with Panorama Cotton. Strictly Limited Games is opening pre-orders for physical Limited and Collector’s Editions starting October 24th.
The Collector’s Edition will be available for 64.99€ limited to 1,500 copies for Nintendo Switch and 800 copies for PlayStation 4. It contains a colorful combination of collectibles:
- Game for Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4
- Collector’s Edition box
- Colorful game manual
- Yunomi (Japanese-style tea cup)
- Natsume (Japanese-style tea can)
- Kakemono (Japanese-style wall scroll)
- Original soundtrack
- Large reversible poster (A2)
- 6x Postcards
- 2x Lenticular cards
- Window sticker
ININ Games is proud to announce the launch of the digital versions of Panorama Cotton for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the west, on October 29th. For the first time on current-gen consoles!
Panorama Cotton is an addictive, pseudo-3D rail shooter, adding an intriguing new twist to the Cotton franchise. When a burnt willow suddenly appears in the Queen’s garden, the behavior of her highness begins to get stranger and stranger. Cotton and Silk go on a journey to find the evil willow burner and bring an end to the disaster.