Panorama Cotton releases digitally October 29, 2021 – special limited physical version details here

The big 30th birthday celebration of the Cotton franchise continues with Panorama Cotton. Strictly Limited Games is opening pre-orders for physical Limited and Collector’s Editions starting October 24th.

The Collector’s Edition will be available for 64.99€ limited to 1,500 copies for Nintendo Switch and 800 copies for PlayStation 4. It contains a colorful combination of collectibles:

Game for Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4

Collector’s Edition box

Colorful game manual

Yunomi (Japanese-style tea cup)

Natsume (Japanese-style tea can)

Kakemono (Japanese-style wall scroll)

Original soundtrack

Large reversible poster (A2)

6x Postcards

2x Lenticular cards

Window sticker

ININ Games is proud to announce the launch of the digital versions of Panorama Cotton for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the west, on October 29th. For the first time on current-gen consoles!

Panorama Cotton is an addictive, pseudo-3D rail shooter, adding an intriguing new twist to the Cotton franchise. When a burnt willow suddenly appears in the Queen’s garden, the behavior of her highness begins to get stranger and stranger. Cotton and Silk go on a journey to find the evil willow burner and bring an end to the disaster.