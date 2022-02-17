Online arcade warplane shooter Red Wings: American Aces gets trailer

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Publisher All in! Games announced a new gameplay trailer for their in-house title, Red Wings: American Aces, a spin-off of their previous aerial arcade shooter, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky. The dynamic trailer features commentary by the games creator Norman Lenda, and offers insights into the inspiration behind the game as well as highlighting some of the features that will help players master the skies as a true dogfight ace.

Red Wings: American Aces is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch with a confirmed release date to be announced soon.

Red Wings: American Aces puts you in the pilot’s seat of a nostalgic, action-packed arcade shooter illustrated in a vibrant comic-book style with a gaming mode for every occasion. Prove yourself in exciting aerial battles and make a name for your squad as the best aces of WWI!

Key Features:

Fly online – Test your skills against a max of 9 other players in Last Man Standing, Score Battle, or Time Battle modes or gather your squad of up to 5 pilots and battle other squads in Elimination, Time Team Battle, or Score Team Battle modes

Fly locally – Play custom games in 3 different modes (Score Battle, Time Battle, and Hide n’ Seek (2 players only)) solo against AI or against another player

Complete 30 missions in campaign mode – relive the aerial dogfights of WWI and encounter all manner of unexpected challenges (available in local co-op for 1-2 players)

Upgrade your pilot progression skill tree – develop your pilot skills and rearrange points depending on the mission at hand

Pilot 15 different warplanes, each with unique skins – stand out in the heat of battle with a plane your enemies won’t soon forget

Rise to the challenge – be prepared for thunderstorms that blast skill cooldowns, sandstorms that reduce visibility, missions where you’ll only be able to take out enemies with barrel rolls, and more!