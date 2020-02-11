One Finger Death Punch 2 coming to console and PC soon

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

After months of a daily routine of 101 push-ups, 101 sit-ups, 101 squats, and running 10.1KM, the chosen one is ready for his journey across hundreds of levels in One Finger Death Punch 2 on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

In One Finger Death Punch 2, players take on the role of the chosen one (AKA white stick figure) as they fight through wave after wave of bad guys. Using their advanced martial arts techniques, various weapons, deadly skills, and surroundings, players can fight their way across over 400 levels, 15 level types, 4 endless survival modes, and two gauntlet run game modes all while helping the chosen one learn a total of 26 new skills.

“My brother and I haven’t seen the chosen one this pumped for a console release in a long time,” says Silver Dollar Games’ Jon Flook. “Throughout development, he kept muttering something about needing to show everyone in Z-City who the real one-hit wonder is. Even though we told him being a one-hit wonder isn’t necessarily a good thing, he would just glare at us until things started getting uncomfortable and we had to leave the room.”