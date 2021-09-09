Olympia Soirée now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on September 9, 2021
Olympia Soiree
Aksys Games announced that the otome game Olympia Soirée is available now on Nintendo Switch. Respected but feared by her people, Olympia is the only one who can dance the darkness away. But she is also the last of her kind and must embark on a journey to learn about her world and find a mate.

Each first run copy of Olympia Soirée includes a set of seven collectible premium cards featuring the main characters. A special bundle of both game and soundtrack CD is available exclusively to customers who purchase the game via the Aksys Games Store while supplies last.

Isolated for much of her life after her clan was wiped out, Olympia is the only person who can perform a ritual that will restore the sun to a land enveloped in darkness. She must roam Tenguu Island where the heads of each district (Red, Blue, and Yellow) lead a society governed by rigid class structures. Able to travel between the districts, Olympia discovers their wonders and their weaknesses, and encounters an entire underground group of shunned “colorless” individuals who she is determined to help. If she can find a mate who will help her continue her lineage and save the world before it is destroyed, she can reveal to that special someone her heart and her true name.

