Officially licensed Rubberduck Wave Racer now available on Xbox and Switch

Rubberduck Wave Racer, the officially licensed Schnabels®bathtime buddy racing game is splashing down in the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch ponds today. A dozen super cute Schnabels® ducks, each with unique personalities including a diver duck, a spa fowl, and even a super duck, are ready to tear up the waterways with your guidance. Up to four players can go beak to beak across 16 courses including a peaceful riverside, thundering whitewater rapids and even lava flows in a raging volcano.

And while every Schnabels® duck is adorable, they can also be devious – hitting well-timed powerups to ruffle the feathers of other ducks in any race.

Rubberduck Wave Racer Features:

• Official Schnabels® licensed product

• 16 fast-paced tracks in four exciting cups

• 12 cute squeaky ducklings

• Multiplayer mode for 2 to 4 players