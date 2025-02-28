O.W.L Projekt 2 trailer here

O.W.L Projekt 2

Get ready for another enigmatic and challenging adventure with O.W.L Projekt 2, a 3D isometric puzzle game that will test your mind and logic skills. Once again controlling Elysion, a young being created in a mysterious experiment, you will face the enigmatic Watchers in a journey to escape and uncover secrets.

Armed with the powerful Sanctum Staff, Elysion can move objects and overcome obstacles, offering a unique and immersive gaming experience. Challenge yourself through 50 meticulously designed levels as you manipulate blocks, drag platforms, discover secret passages and climb ladders in rotating dioramas, with new mechanics introduced as difficulty gradually ramps up!

  • Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: March 5, 2025
  • Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
  • Help guide a young experimental being as he is pursued by the mysterious Watchers!
  • Overcome 50 environmental puzzles of increasing complexity and difficulty.
  • Clear a path for Elysion using the power of his Sanctum Staff!
  • Manipulate platforms, climb and more to traverse rotatable isometric dioramas.
  • Enjoy a minimalistic narrative through organic storytelling!

