No Gravity Games set to giveaway 11 Switch games

No Gravity Games is thrilled to announce the return of our beloved Switchmas Giveaway, the ultimate holiday gaming event exclusive to Nintendo Switch players in North and South America. Starting December 9th at 12:00 AM PST, we’ll be giving away 11 amazing games for free, one game per day for 11 days! This year’s giveaway is bigger and better than ever, featuring brand-new releases, including a special premiere title debuting on Day 1!

To make things even more exciting, we’re kicking off the holiday season early by gifting a free game, Pirates All Aboard, to everyone who joins our newsletter starting December 4th.

How It Works:

Eligibility : Own at least one game from No Gravity Games’ portfolio to claim the first free game. Don’t have one? Sign up for our newsletter starting December 4th to get Pirates All Aboard for free, or purchase any No Gravity Games title on the Nintendo eShop.

: The giveaway runs from . Each game will be available for free for 24 hours only, so don’t miss out! Stay Updated: Each day’s game will be announced on our social media and the official Switchmas Giveaway landing page , so make sure to check daily to find out which title to claim!

What Makes 2024 Special?

This year, we’re bringing tons of new releases, including many games that have never been part of the giveaway before. Plus, we’re proud to unveil a brand-new game launching exclusively on the first day of Switchmas!

“This is our most exciting giveaway yet,” said a spokesperson from No Gravity Games. “Every year, we’re blown away by the amazing response from our community. We love spreading joy through this event, and this year, with so many new titles and a brand-new premiere, we’re making it truly unforgettable!”

Celebrate the Season With Us

Whether you’re discovering our games for the first time or have been with us since the beginning, the Switchmas Giveaway is our way of saying thank you and making your holidays extra special. Don’t forget to tell your friends – the more, the merrier!

Where to Learn More

Get ready to claim your first game starting December 9th, and don’t forget to grab Pirates All Aboard by signing up for our newsletter starting December 4th!

Happy gaming and happy holidays!