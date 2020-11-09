Nicalis set to release twin-stick shooter Monkey Barrels on Switch

by SquallSnake on November 9, 2020
Switch
4
0
previous article
Sam & Max Save the World getting remastered on PC and Switch
next article
Bus Driver Simulator drives onto Switch eShop
Contents

Nicalis announced that Monkey Barrels, an action packed twin-stick shooter from renowned developer Good-Feel, is getting a physical release for Nintendo Switch on December 11, 2020. Fans can preorder a copy starting today at store.nicalis.com.  

Considering the developer’s distinguished pedigree—not to mention the high quality and fun factor of the game itself—the physical edition of Monkey Barrels will be a surprising discovery for players as well as a highly desirable prize for physical game collectors. The package includes a full-color instruction manual and a reversible cover insert with alternate artwork.

In Monkey Barrels, two brave simian heroes named Masaru and Hanako attempt to rescue their friend Kotetsu from the evil Dr. Crabbenwold and his army of weaponized household appliances. Players can equip up to four weapons simultaneously from an arsenal of unlockable guns, explosive devices, shields and more—98 in total. Boss battles, player-vs-player online action and a unique “3D pixel art” aesthetic are also among the game’s features.

The physical edition of Monkey Barrels for Nintendo Switch will be available on December 11, 2020 for $39.99 MSRP.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NewsNicalisSwitchTwin Stick Shooter
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Alpaca Ball Allstars (Switch) Review
7.5
8
 
They Bleed Pixels (Switch) Review
7.0
 
Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (Xbox One) Review
7.5
Platforms
 
Sam & Max Save the World getting remastered on PC and Switch
 
Action-RPG Morbid: The Seven Acolytes trailer and release date here
 
First look at Die After Sunset
 
Sword of the Necromancer opening trailer here
 
Family friendly Gigantosaurus: The Game trailer here
View All
Latest News
      
 

Bus Driver Simulator drives onto Switch eShop

by SquallSnake on November 9, 2020
Bus Driver Simulator will be available on Nintendo Switch as early as on November 13th. The game offers, among others, a high level of realism, buses from various countries and two faithfully reproduced cities (Cologne, Germany and Serpukhov, Russia). The [...]
3
 

Nicalis set to release twin-stick shooter Monkey Barrels on Switch

by SquallSnake on November 9, 2020
Nicalis announced that Monkey Barrels, an action packed twin-stick shooter from renowned developer Good-Feel, is getting a physical release for Nintendo Switch on December 11, 2020. Fans can preorder a copy starting today at store.nicalis.com.   [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums