Nicalis set to release twin-stick shooter Monkey Barrels on Switch

Nicalis announced that Monkey Barrels, an action packed twin-stick shooter from renowned developer Good-Feel, is getting a physical release for Nintendo Switch on December 11, 2020. Fans can preorder a copy starting today at store.nicalis.com.



Considering the developer’s distinguished pedigree—not to mention the high quality and fun factor of the game itself—the physical edition of Monkey Barrels will be a surprising discovery for players as well as a highly desirable prize for physical game collectors. The package includes a full-color instruction manual and a reversible cover insert with alternate artwork.

In Monkey Barrels, two brave simian heroes named Masaru and Hanako attempt to rescue their friend Kotetsu from the evil Dr. Crabbenwold and his army of weaponized household appliances. Players can equip up to four weapons simultaneously from an arsenal of unlockable guns, explosive devices, shields and more—98 in total. Boss battles, player-vs-player online action and a unique “3D pixel art” aesthetic are also among the game’s features.



The physical edition of Monkey Barrels for Nintendo Switch will be available on December 11, 2020 for $39.99 MSRP.