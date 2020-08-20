NEXiLUX has released an alternative to Nintendo’s Joy-Cons

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Video game accessories manufacturer NEXiLUX released a Joy-Con Alternative for Nintendo Switch.

The Joy-Con Alternative, available in Transparent BLUE & RED or Solid BLACK, costs $44.99. It includes the two Joy-Cons, the grip to play as a pro controller, a type-C cable to charge it from a compatible USB power source, and instructions on how to sync properly.

If you notice, there is a d-pad on the left joy-con.