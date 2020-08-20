NEXiLUX has released an alternative to Nintendo’s Joy-Cons

Video game accessories manufacturer NEXiLUX released a Joy-Con Alternative for Nintendo Switch.
The Joy-Con Alternative, available in Transparent BLUE & RED or Solid BLACK, costs $44.99. It includes the two Joy-Cons, the grip to play as a pro controller, a type-C cable to charge it from a compatible USB power source, and instructions on how to sync properly.
If you notice, there is a d-pad on the left joy-con.
Audeze Mobius Headphones have an integrated head tracking feature
The new Mobius headphones are now available and sport some impressive features. Here are some details originally posted on the official site: Mobius is powered by Audeze Planar Magnetic drivers, internationally acclaimed for their superior sound quality. [...]
Sennheiser GSP 670 (PS4) Headset Review
Sennheiser has been making quality headsets for years but their new GSP 670 model is the first deeper dive into the wireless market specifically designed for gaming. Outfitted with a $350 price tag, this high cost unit is compatible with PS4 and PC. Check [...]
SnakeByte HEAD:SET X PRO (headset) Review
A Low Cost Replacement For The Headset That Came With Your Console European game accessory maker Snakebyte has been releasing headsets and other products for years. Their latest product is the HEAD:SET X PRO and HEAD:SET 4 PRO headset. Sold for right [...]
