New retro arcade game Halloween 1985 set to treat consoles soon

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
Halloween 1985

Step into the arcade-era thrill of Halloween 1985!

When monsters steal Pumpkman’s pumpkins on Halloween night, it’s up to you to get them back! Dash through 5 vibrant, quirky levels, outsmarting classic foes like Dracula, The Mummy, and The Witch. Jump, dodge, and battle your way to their lairs, then take on the big boss in a final showdown!

With 3 game modes, a retro chiptune soundtrack, and high-score chasing just like the golden age, this pixel-art platformer delivers fast-paced, nostalgic fun.

Can you reclaim all the pumpkins and become a legend?

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Release date: October 29, 2025
Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
Master 5 Halloween-themed platforming stages.
Run, jump and dodge as Pumpkman.
Choose from multiple difficulty settings.
Take down monstrous bosses.
Chase high scores in old-school arcade style.
Enjoy retro pixel art graphics and a chiptune soundtrack.

