New retro arcade game Halloween 1985 set to treat consoles soon

Step into the arcade-era thrill of Halloween 1985!

When monsters steal Pumpkman’s pumpkins on Halloween night, it’s up to you to get them back! Dash through 5 vibrant, quirky levels, outsmarting classic foes like Dracula, The Mummy, and The Witch. Jump, dodge, and battle your way to their lairs, then take on the big boss in a final showdown!

With 3 game modes, a retro chiptune soundtrack, and high-score chasing just like the golden age, this pixel-art platformer delivers fast-paced, nostalgic fun.

Can you reclaim all the pumpkins and become a legend?