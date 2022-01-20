New Gameboy Color game The Machine coming soon

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Retro publisher Incube8 Games, indie developer Ben Jelter, and games producer Spacebot Interactive, have launched a landing page with a live demo for The Machine. Ben Jelter had previously won the 2021 GameBoy Dev competition with Unearthed, and looks to continue that momentum here.

In The Machine,you’ll have the opportunity to pursue numerous different storyline paths in an original dystopian world, exploring the inner workings of a gigantic machine and the people who inhabit it in the throes of an election that could dramatically shape the future. In this hierarchical society, your place in the world is determined at a young age through an aptitude test, which will allow you to experience each playthrough as a factory worker, a police officer, a secret agent, a hippie, or more. Get to know those around you, and make decisions that could dramatically impact the future of your home and its inhabitants, concluding in one of over 25 possible endings.

A landing page has been launched, which includes a playable demo of the game. Pre-orders for both standard and collector’s editions of The Machine will open on February 16, 2022.

Features