New Gameboy Color game The Machine coming soon

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 20, 2022
9
0
previous article
GBA Single-Pak link - F-Zero Climax (Japan Exclusive)
The Machine
Contents

Retro publisher Incube8 Games, indie developer Ben Jelter, and games producer Spacebot Interactive, have launched a landing page with a live demo for The Machine. Ben Jelter had previously won the 2021 GameBoy Dev competition with Unearthed, and looks to continue that momentum here.

The Machine sc1

In The Machine,you’ll have the opportunity to pursue numerous different storyline paths in an original dystopian world, exploring the inner workings of a gigantic machine and the people who inhabit it in the throes of an election that could dramatically shape the future. In this hierarchical society, your place in the world is determined at a young age through an aptitude test, which will allow you to experience each playthrough as a factory worker, a police officer, a secret agent, a hippie, or more. Get to know those around you, and make decisions that could dramatically impact the future of your home and its inhabitants, concluding in one of over 25 possible endings.

A landing page has been launched, which includes a playable demo of the game. Pre-orders for both standard and collector’s editions of The Machine will open on February 16, 2022.

Features

  • Over 25 possible endings
  • Over 20h of gameplay
  • 2D pixel art
  • Fully compatible with all Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance handhelds
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Gameboy Advance, Gameboy Color, News
Gameboy ColorNews
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
SNK Vs. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash (Switch) Review
9.0
14
 
Headland (Switch) Review
7.5
 
Breakneck City (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space now available on GOG
 
Electrician Simulator 01 press material
Electrician Simulator gets free prologue – full version coming soon
 
Clockwork Aquario
Clockwork Aquario coming to Xbox and PC digitally this summer
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (PC) Review with stream
 
Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue
MyGamer Visual Cast – Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
The Machine

New Gameboy Color game The Machine coming soon

by SquallSnake on January 20, 2022
Retro publisher Incube8 Games, indie developer Ben Jelter, and games producer Spacebot Interactive, have launched a landing page with a live demo for The Machine. Ben Jelter had previously won the 2021 GameBoy Dev competition with Unearthed, and looks to [...]
9
 
Matchpoint Tennis Champ

Kalypso and Torus Games set to release new tennis title Matchpoint – Tennis Championships

by SquallSnake on January 18, 2022
Publisher Kalypso Media and Australian developer Torus Games have announced Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, a brand-new title that delivers authentic gameplay and an immersive tennis experience. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is [...]
16
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums