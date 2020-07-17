Neversong out now on consoles

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Upon waking from a coma, Peet’s best friend is nowhere to be found. Investigate the screams coming from the heart of Neverwood, the increasingly bizarre behavior of the zombie grownups, and the strange truth about Peet’s past in this hauntingly dreamlike fable.

Description:

From Red Wind Field to the haunting halls of Blackfork Asylum, explore six moody, illustrative levels.

Take bosses, monsters, and zombie grownups with your trusty baseball bat.

Immerse yourself in a breathtaking piano-centric soundtrack.

Join your quirky childhood pals and faithful pet bird on an adventure to discover the truth about your recent coma.﻿

Background:

Neversong is all about the death of youthfulness, but more importantly, the redemption one can achieve after the loss of that innocence. It’s about discovering who you really are, deep down—who you were when you were a kid.

The game deals subtly with some dark themes; we want to communicate not only the sneaky nature of depression, but also the tremendous value in remembering who we are despite our circumstances or present mental state. The goal of the game is to make sure you know that you are valuable and loved.