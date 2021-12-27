NES game Trophy now available on Xbox

by SquallSnake on December 27, 2021
Trophy NES
Retrotainment Games and Mega Cat Studios are thrilled to unveil the product of their love affair with retro gaming and modern digital publishing: 8BitLegit !

This new partnership aims to curate and publish the best new authentic retro games for fans to enjoy, not only through physical cartridges but on their favorite modern platforms as well. No new publishing venture can be complete without a brand-new title and the team is here to deliver – with Trophy, the brand new 8BitLegit platformer from Gradual Games/The 6502 Collective.

Originally created for the NES and released on cartridge, Trophy now finds its way to the Xbox One Friday, December 17th with Pre-Orders available now!

The game itself is an ode to the classic movements of running, jumping, and shooting, striving for a pure platforming experience, unhampered by excessive power-ups or useless abilities. Although the emphasis is on purity, Trophy contains advanced technical features which have rarely been used in homebrew titles.

Capture a full slate of achievements exclusive to Xbox, while taking control of Trophy to save the peaceful robot planet Gearus 9. Stop the evil machinations of Lord Q and boost your gamerscore while testing your skills in this real-retro platformer.

Features:

  • Nine levels of intense, platforming action
  • Experience authentic retro gameplay
  • Explore diverse environments and terrain
  • Blast your way through large, fully-scrolling levels
  • Search for hidden areas and power-ups
  • Parallax scrolling
  • Cut-scene narrative segments
  • Password system
  • Face off against nine GIANT bosses
  • Available on Xbox and NES
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
