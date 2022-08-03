Neogeo Pocket Color’s Mega Man Battle & Fighters now available on Switch

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

SNK just dropped Mega Man Battle & Fighters on the Switch eShop out of nowhere. The download costs $7.99.

For reference, here is our review of Biomotor Unitron, the other most recent NGPC game to get ported to Switch as well as the Selection Vol.1 compilation.

Here are the details pulled from the eShop listing:

MEGA MAN BATTLE & FIGHTERS features two titles arranged for the NEOGEO Pocket Color: MEGA MAN: THE POWER BATTLE and MEGA MAN 2: THE POWER FIGHTERS.

■MEGA MAN BATTLE & FIGHTERS is now available via NEOGEO Pocket Color Selection! You can also play as different characters PROTO MAN, BASS, and DUO, each with their own distinct playstyles. Get your buster ready and jump into the world of MEGA MAN!

■Get straight to the action as you take on boss characters from the MEGA MAN games 1 to 7! Defeat a total of 40 bosses and put a stop to DR. WILY’s plans for world domination!

■Character data can be obtained randomly by defeating enemies! Set out and collect all 36 types to fill up your own personal database!

*This product contains only the Japanese version.

*Trading functions have been disabled.

*The manual included in the game it is from the NEOGEO POCKET Color edition. Therefore, some of the controls may vary on Nintendo Switch.