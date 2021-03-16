NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol. 1 now available on Nintendo Switch

by SquallSnake on March 16, 2021
SNK released the Neogeo Pocket Color Selection Vol.1 on the Nintendo Switch eShop today. Four of the games on this compilation have not been released on the eShop yet.

The games included are:
SNK Gals’ Fighters
Samurai Shodown! 2
King of Fighters R-2
The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny
Fatal Fury First Contact
SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium
Metal Slug 1st Mission
Metal Slug 2nd Mission
Dark Arms
Big Tournament Golf, aka Neo Turf Masters

This collection costs $39.99. The developers also included 3D model of the original cartridges so you can check out the cart art. Titles that were compatible with the original non-color version can also be played in black and white.

Also, this compilation is titled “Vol. 1” which could imply that a Vol. 2 could also be in the works.

