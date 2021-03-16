NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol. 1 now available on Nintendo Switch

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

SNK released the Neogeo Pocket Color Selection Vol.1 on the Nintendo Switch eShop today. Four of the games on this compilation have not been released on the eShop yet.

The games included are:

SNK Gals’ Fighters

Samurai Shodown! 2

King of Fighters R-2

The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny

Fatal Fury First Contact

SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium

Metal Slug 1st Mission

Metal Slug 2nd Mission

Dark Arms

Big Tournament Golf, aka Neo Turf Masters

This collection costs $39.99. The developers also included 3D model of the original cartridges so you can check out the cart art. Titles that were compatible with the original non-color version can also be played in black and white.

Also, this compilation is titled “Vol. 1” which could imply that a Vol. 2 could also be in the works.