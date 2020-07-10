Need A Packet is a supermarket cashier horror game coming to Switch, PS4, and Vita

by squallsnake on July 10, 2020
Need a packet? will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on July 24, 2020 thanks to Sometimes You. Price is $6.99.

“Need a packet?” is a horror-simulator about supermarket cashier, who is gradually losing her mind from routine work. She starts to feel that the cash register is turning into a medieval tower, while dragons and chimeras are flying around and trying to kill Molly.

Events take place on the background of a garbage crisis in the city. Grounds are rotting, recycling factories are overcrowded, water is poisoned and citizens start to disappear in the local forests.

