Need A Packet is a supermarket cashier horror game coming to Switch, PS4, and Vita

Need a packet? will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on July 24, 2020 thanks to Sometimes You. Price is $6.99.
“Need a packet?” is a horror-simulator about supermarket cashier, who is gradually losing her mind from routine work. She starts to feel that the cash register is turning into a medieval tower, while dragons and chimeras are flying around and trying to kill Molly.
Events take place on the background of a garbage crisis in the city. Grounds are rotting, recycling factories are overcrowded, water is poisoned and citizens start to disappear in the local forests.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
1993 Shenandoah is a Switch shooter 20 years in the making
Limit Break Studio, an indie developer situated a mere snowballs throw from the Arctic Circle, are happy to announce that their retro side-scrolling shoot’em up 1993 Shenandoah is out now on the Nintendo Switch today. 20 Plus Years in Development1993 [...]
Zoids Wild coming exclusively to Switch in October
TOMY Company, Ltd. and Outright Games have awakened the call to bring Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed, from Japan to the rest of the world. This brand new Zoids video game combines simple and intuitive 3D combat with spectacular, anime graphics and is coming [...]
Giraffe and Annika release date and trailer here
Many wonders are ready to be explored in Giraffe and Annika, coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on August 25 in North America and August 28 in Europe and Oceania. Lend the cute residents of Spica a helping hand, engage in rhythmic combat, and [...]
Comments