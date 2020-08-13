nakana.io’s next game is Journey of the Broken Circle and will be available in September 2020

Nakana.io announced Journey of the Broken Circle will launch this September on Switch, PC, and iOS.
It’s a story-driven platformer about relationships and feelings in general, where forming a couple with a new character gives the player new abilities to progress.
