Nakana.io will release Cosmic Top Secret on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One in May 2021

Nakana.io is going to release Cosmic Top Secret on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One on May 21.

This game is based on real world Cold War events. Was your Dad an actual spy during the Cold War? Just how close did we get from nuclear war?

Winner at A MAZE. & IndieCade, this autobiographical game needed official military clearance of its content to be released. It also inspired the creation of a life-size event at the Cold War Museum of Denmark.