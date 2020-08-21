MythicOwl just released a connect-the-dot sim on Switch and PC

by squallsnake on August 21, 2020
PC
3
0
MythicOwl, an indie studio behind Hexologic, announced that their new game, One Line Coloring, is now available on Steam and Nintendo Switch! Charming, colorful world of low-poly shapes from a Warsaw-based studio is also showcased in a new trailer. 

Inspired by classic, pen-and-paper game of connecting dots, One Line Coloring gives players an impression of actually drawing the full object, line by line. Some objects are easily recognizable as our everyday items, others need to be completed to reveal their true form.

Each level offers a lined shape of an object, that players need to fill with colors by connecting different sections of the shape. Every model is handcrafted to showcase an abstract set of dots, that eventually come to life as impressive, colorful models. Each model is part of a bigger picture – a rich, detailed diorama that represents a continuous scene. The ultimate goal is to uncover all colorful shapes and complete every diorama.

One Line Coloring is a perfect game for everyone looking for a relaxing, yet challenging puzzle game. It utilises a well-known idea of revealing shapes by drawing the outline, only now it is upgraded with 3D presentation, cheerful visuals and relaxing music.

ONE LINE COLORING OFFERS:
Over 100 carefully designed models to uncover and collect
6 unique themes to showcase completed models
Playful scenes presented as dioramas for players to create
Pastel, eye-catching visuals to relax our mind
Engaging dot connecting mechanics to spice up the gameplay
Fresh twist to a classic, dot-to-dot games
Creative puzzles easy for children, engaging for adults
 
One Line Coloring is already available on Steam and Nintendo Switch for $6.99.
