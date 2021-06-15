Mythic Ocean release date announced, demo now available on Switch – trailer here

Mythic Ocean by Nakana.io is coming to Nintendo Switch (July 02), PS4 & Xbox One (date TBA)!
A Free Demo is now available on Nintendo eShop.
MAKE CHOICES THAT SHAPE THE COSMOS
- Narrative Exploration – through deep conversations with gods, your choices influence the fate of the universe.
- Diverse, peaceful underwater environments.
- Meet tons of goofy, charming creatures.
- No death, no combat, no failure. The challenge is influencing the gods to get the result you want – outcomes range between harmony and pandemonium.
- There’s a breakdancing crab.
- Available now on Windows PC!
SquallSnake
