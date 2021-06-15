Mythic Ocean release date announced, demo now available on Switch – trailer here

by SquallSnake on June 15, 2021
Switch
13
0
Contents

Mythic Ocean by Nakana.io is coming to Nintendo Switch (July 02), PS4 & Xbox One (date TBA)!

A Free Demo is now available on Nintendo eShop.

MAKE CHOICES THAT SHAPE THE COSMOS

  • Narrative Exploration – through deep conversations with gods, your choices influence the fate of the universe.
  • Diverse, peaceful underwater environments.
  • Meet tons of goofy, charming creatures.
  • No death, no combat, no failure. The challenge is influencing the gods to get the result you want – outcomes range between harmony and pandemonium.
  • There’s a breakdancing crab.
  • Available now on Windows PC!
