MyGamer Visual Cast – Switch Online Gameboy games

by SquallSnake on February 16, 2023
Switch Online Gameboy
I am super excited that Gameboy and Gameboy Color games are now available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

In this stream, me and Gillman browse the launch titles as well as the options while I provide some insight as to why I am happy these games are alive once again.

